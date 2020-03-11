Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,482 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.