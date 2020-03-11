Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

V stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 1-year low of $148.02 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

