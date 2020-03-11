Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.
V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.
V stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 1-year low of $148.02 and a 1-year high of $214.17.
In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.