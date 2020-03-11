Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $598,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $148.02 and a one year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

