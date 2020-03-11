Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $142,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

