Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,456 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Littelfuse worth $116,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,632. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

