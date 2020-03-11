Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,688 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Amphenol worth $120,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $4,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.66.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

