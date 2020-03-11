Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

