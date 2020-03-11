Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,261 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $118,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $413.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.92. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.