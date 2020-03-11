Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 292,661 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,406,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $138,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

