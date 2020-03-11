Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,050 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Cooper Companies worth $141,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $6,426,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $6,058,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $322.60 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

