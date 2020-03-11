Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 182,126 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $124,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 152,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $243.40 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average is $300.05. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

