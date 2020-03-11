Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,657 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $128,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $359.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

