Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,842 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $132,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

