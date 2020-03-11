Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,832 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Burlington Stores worth $148,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.57.

NYSE:BURL opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

