Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 39,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $131,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $224.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.82. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

