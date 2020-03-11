Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 864,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Progressive worth $131,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.64.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

