Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,304 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $121,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.