Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 241,070 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Crane worth $120,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Crane by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

