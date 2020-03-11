Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 111,067 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Post worth $117,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after buying an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $9,865,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

