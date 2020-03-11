Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 67,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Starbucks worth $135,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.14 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

