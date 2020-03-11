Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $147.99 Million Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of EXACT Sciences worth $147,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

