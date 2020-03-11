Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142.59 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.22% of Proofpoint worth $142,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint stock opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

