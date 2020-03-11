Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142.51 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Eaton worth $142,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 60,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

