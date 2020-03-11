Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $133.34 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $133,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 640.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

