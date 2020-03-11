Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $127.14 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nike worth $127,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

