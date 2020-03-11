Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $125.39 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Diamondback Energy worth $125,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

