Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $121.45 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $121,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,286,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $254,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 880,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $189,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $179.80 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

