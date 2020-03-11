Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.89 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $119,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

