Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.33 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $119,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 335.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $330.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $300.01 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.