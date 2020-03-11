Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $113.09 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $113,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

BRO opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

