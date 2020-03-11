Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $112.78 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $112,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

