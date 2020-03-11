Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Msci worth $129,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $182.64 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

