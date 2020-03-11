Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dollar General worth $122,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,211,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $157.19. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.