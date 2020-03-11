Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $134,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the period. NewDay Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 392,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

