Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,006 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $124,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.