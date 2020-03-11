Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 117,850 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.32% of Watts Water Technologies worth $145,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $114.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.