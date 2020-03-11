Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Kemper worth $112,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

