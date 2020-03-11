Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $113,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.