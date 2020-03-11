Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $125,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

