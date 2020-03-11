Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 3,989 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,625. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

