Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Veeva Systems worth $156,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.