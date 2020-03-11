Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Vail Resorts worth $118,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

MTN opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.64 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.