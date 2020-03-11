Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.