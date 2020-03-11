Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) vs. Optibase (NYSE:OBAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 2 0 2.33 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Optibase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 28.25% 10.77% 3.83% Optibase -10.37% -2.26% -0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Optibase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.12 $109.52 million $1.16 14.10 Optibase $16.61 million 3.67 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Optibase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

