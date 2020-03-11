UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.