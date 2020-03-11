UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,134,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

