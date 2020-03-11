United Utilities Group PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Utilities Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

