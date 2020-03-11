United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 9.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of United Rentals worth $69,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.