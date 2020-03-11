United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.14 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.