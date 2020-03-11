TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.